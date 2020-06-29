Real takes power, “Buli” pulls the curtain

In La Liga, Real Madrid knew how to take advantage of a mistake by Barça to take the lead in the standings, although only two points separate Spanish cadres. On the German side, the Bundesliga has become the first European championship that has met its challenge to finish the exercise despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

• League: the two Madrid get the right deal

Great operation for Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga rankings. The Merengues, who snatched three points from Espanyol Barcelona (0-1), took advantage of Barça’s poor performance at Celta Vigo (2-2). Special mention to the French Karim Benzema, author of a centenary that led the winning goal and ignited social networks. Six days after the end of the championship, Zinedine Zidane’s men therefore take the lead in the position, two steps forward.

In the wake of the duo, Atlético Madrid also had a good weekend, firmly anchored on the podium. Colchoneros did the job against Alavés (2-1) and downed Sevilla FC to four lengths, as the Sevillians were linked by Valladolid (1-1).

• Premier League: Wolverhampton gets stuck in Europe

Spring break for English football last weekend, where only two matches were played. Southampton went on to win at Watford (1-3) but, above all, Wolverhampton made a precious success from the lawn of Aston Villa (0-1), allowing the club to be trained by Nuno Espirito Santos to climb to 5th place in the standings, three points from the podium.

However, rest for the already champion of England. Liverpool will find the lawns next July with a duel against their Manchester City dolphin. A reunion more symbolic than anything else, as Skyblues is very close to securing its second place.

• Series A: Juve never gives up

Juventus Turin, who is frustrated in the final of the Italian Cup, seems determined not to overwork his end of the season. Victorious of Lecce (4-0) goes Old Lady more than ever against a new Scudetto, although behind her, the competition does not compete.

Second to four points Lazio Rome also filled against Fiorentina (2-1), as did Inter, third, in Parma (1-2). Fourth, four lengths from the podium, Atalanta remains in ambush thanks to its success on the Udinese lawn (2-3).

• Bundesliga: Werder shrugs off his support, “Buli” is done

It took one last trip – and what a trip – for Werder Bremen to come out of a very bad situation. Victorious in the way of FC Cologne (6-1), the players of Florian Kohfeldt doubled on the wire Fortuna Düsseldorf, heavily beaten in Berlin by the Union (3-0). A turn that will allow the valuable club in northwestern Germany to secure its presence in the first division next year.

The second issue of this 34th and final day concerned the podium, which RB Leipzig managed to secure by beating Augsburg (1-2). Borussia M’Gladbach therefore came in 4th place in a season that won Munich before Borussia Dortmund.