Rik Daems: “It is not acceptable that an application is like a big brother”

Here, Europe’s Rik Daems, elected last January as President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, receives a guarantee of respect for civil liberties and the rule of law in the 47 member states of this institution.

Rik Daem fears that citizens’ rights and freedoms have been weakened by the health crisis and that their lives will change. He warns against the operation of artificial intelligence and applications that can damage individual freedoms.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe also protests against the rise in violence against women and discrimination against the LGBT community, saying that the Assembly would take action following recent homophobic statements from Poland.

He also condemns racist violence and supports the “Black Lives Matter” movement. However, he felt that history should not be denied, but that lessons should be learned so that acts committed earlier could not be repeated.

Finally, Rik Daems insists that the environment is part of human rights.