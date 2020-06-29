Sarri: “Pjanic joins an extraordinary club”



Maurizio Sarri, Juventus coach, reacted on Monday to Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic’s departure and Arthur’s arrival in Turin.

Miralem Pjanic leaves Juventus Turin for FC Barcelona, ​​while Brazilian Arthur does the opposite. Everything is tied between the two camps and the formalization took place in the afternoon on Monday

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was asked about the double agreement at a press conference. Although he did not like to talk about transfers, the experienced Italian technician could not avoid the questions.

He said he was very happy for Miralem Pjanic and praised the professionalism that ex-Lyonnais showed during the year they spent together. “Pjanic will be delighted to be joining an extraordinary club, Barça. He likes to play football, he is a good professional and an intelligent man, so I have not even considered the possibility that he would not give us 110% for the rest of the season “, he said.

Sarri, on the other hand, did not want to say too much about Arthur. “Because he will still play two months for his club. For him, as for Miralem, there is still much to do”, he reminded wisely.

As for his club’s ambitions for the transfer window with an acquisition of up to € 70 million, said the former Chelsea manager : “I have a lot of important matches in the next two months, so I can’t use energy in the transfer market”.