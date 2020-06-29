The US Supreme Court overturns restrictive abortion legislation

On Monday, the US Supreme Court struck down a very restrictive Louisiana abortion law, a defeat for anti-abortionists, while the US Supreme Court was radically overhauled during the Trump presidency to lean on the conservative side.

The text, which was adopted in 2014, was intended to force doctors who perform abortions to obtain a license to practice in a hospital less than 50 kilometers from the intervention site. It was to protect women in the event of complications and to ensure “continuity of care”, their promoters argued.

But for defenders of women’s right to terminate pregnancy, the law would have closed two of the three abortions in Louisiana.

In addition to the local issue, the record was seen as a barometer of the Supreme Court’s determination to uphold its historic decision of 1973, Roe v. Wade, which recognized the right of American women to have an abortion.

The Louisiana law was really almost like a Texas text, which the law’s temple had annulled in 2016 and considered it too restrictive.

“We have examined the documents carefully” and the two “are comparable in all respects and imply the same result. Consequently, we find that the law in Louisiana is unconstitutional,” the court ruled by a narrow majority of five judges of nine.

Court President John Roberts, a moderate conservative, joined his four progressive colleagues in the name of respecting “res judicata.”

However, he had supported the Texas law in 2016. “I still think it was a bad decision,” he wrote in an opinion attached to the decision. The question, however, is not whether the court was “right or wrong” in 2016 but “if our judgment is binding on us in the present case”, he continued, noting that it was so.

“We are relieved that the law in Louisiana has been blocked,” commented immediately the Center for Reproductive Rights Chair, Nancy Northup, who represented state clinics. But for her, the fight is not over as many states continue to adopt restrictive laws.

With AFP