The WHO, which still fears “the worst”, will send a team to investigate in China

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 500,000 and the “worst is yet to come” in the absence of global solidarity, the WHO warned on Monday. The organization will send a team to China to determine the origin of the virus.

WHO wants to investigate the origin of Covid-19. While the assessment of the pandemic for this coronavirus now exceeds 500,000 dead, the institution warns on Monday, June 29 that in the absence of global solidarity, it is “the worst to come”.

“We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it began,” said Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual press conference. .

“We will send a team to China next week to prepare for this and we hope it will help us understand how the virus started and what we can do in the future to prepare for it,” he said. .

Find the missing part of the transfer to people

Six months after China officially reported the disease in Wuhan in December, the new coronavirus has killed more than 500,000 people worldwide.

The work of researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has shown that the genome sequence of the new coronavirus is similar to 80% that of SARS, which caused a previous epidemic in 2002-2003, and 96% to that of a bat coronavirus.

Thus, the vast majority of researchers agree that the new SARS-CoV-2 corona virus, which is the origin of the pandemic, was undoubtedly born in flutterwood, but researchers believe it went through another species, not yet known, before it was transmitted to people.

It is this puzzle that the international scientific community and WHO hope to discover in order to better understand what happened, to better target risky methods and avoid a new pandemic.

The debate over the origin of the virus also has diplomatic consequences, and the United States accuses the Chinese laboratory, in Wuhan, of being the origin of the coronavirus, which Beijing denies.

“We all want this to end”

“Tomorrow it will be six months since the WHO received the first reports of a group of pneumonia cases of unknown cause in China,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world and our lives would be turned upside down by this new virus.”

Six months later, more than 10 million cases have been identified, almost half of which are now considered cured.

“We all want everything to end. We all want to go on with our lives. But the harsh reality is that it is far from over,” said the WHO chief. He also reiterated, as last week, that the pandemic is “accelerating” now.

And facing a “divided world” and “a lack of national unity and global solidarity, (…) is the worst to come,” he warned.

He stressed that a vaccine will be an “important tool” for controlling the virus in the long term and urged governments and citizens to “not give up hope” and to put in place “simple solutions” to “save lives now”.

He urged governments to “test, track, isolate and quarantine” and asked people to follow hygiene measures, wear a mask when needed and respect the rules of distance.

According to the director general of the WHO, the virus is spreading aggressively. The United States is the most affected country, followed by Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

Brazil stands for “one in four deaths of all deaths on the continent,” says Michael Ryan, WHO director of health care, and encourages the country to further unite its efforts to combat coronavirus.

With AFP