VIDEO – Sunshine avoids talking about the Mancunian series

Ole Gunner Solskjær does not want to think too much about the good series that is currently adapting his team.

Irregularly during the first part of the season, Manchester United has been much better since the return phase. The Red Devil are even unbeaten for a dozen games, and are competing for a place in C1 next season, in addition to targeting the Cup and Europa League. Everything is going well for Martial and his partners. But Ole Gunnar Solkjaer, their coach, tries not to look in the rearview mirror but rather in front. He asked his people to continue with their speed.