Zidane: “Benzema’s hardship, one of the season’s gestures”



The Real coach was enthusiastic about the fantastic gesture from Karim Benzema to block the situation against Espanyol Barcelona (0-1).

Zinedine Zidane believes that Karim Benzema’s incredible help in Real Madrid’s victory over Espanyol may be one of the best features of the La Liga season.

The Tricolor striker has really offered himself a moment of magic to put Casemiro in orbit for the goal of the 1-0 victory, a success that allows the Merengues to take two points ahead of Barça at the head of the championship.

“It doesn’t surprise me. He’s a player who does things , Zidane responded after the meeting in comments reported by AS. And then Casemiro is there. It may be one of the best things about this championship. ”

Benzema himself was quick to ponder the importance of his contribution and explained that he saw the game develop before his gesture. “It was a good move, but the most important thing is the goal afterwards, he said after the fact. Casemiro did it right. We are very happy.”

The French striker added: “I see football like that! I knew Casemiro was from behind.”

The Brazilian was not surprised by the gesture of his teammate either and insisted that the credit be due to him: “What Karim did for me is normal. We all know that his qualities are not those that are a number nine, but of a number ten.

“I know him, I know how he plays and the qualities he possesses. I asked for the ball in space and his helper pass was incredible. This is Karim’s goal. It’s the number 10 passport and you have to congratulate him.”

This last fantastic pass quickly brought comparisons to a former Madrid great, Guti, who made Benzema happy for an open goal with an equally surprising touch against Deportivo La Coruña in 2010.

While the two videos flooded social networks, those interested in turn shared a message for KB9’s attention. “Magic, my friend” , he wrote. ” Brutal “.

A goal that gives Madrilenians two points ahead six days before the end /