ASSE, Loïc Perrin extends one month

ASSE reports on Tuesday the extension of Loïc Perrin (34) for one month

Trained in Saint-Etienne, the Saint-Etienne defender and captain was at the end of the lease at the end of the season.

The goal of this new short-term contract would allow him to compete in the final of the Coupe de France on July 24, at Stade de France, against PSG.

Loïc Perrin could then hang the cramps, which he wanted to do before the end of the season because of the corona virus.