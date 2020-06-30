Barça – Atlético Madrid 2-2, Barça leaves a boulevard for Real



Barça received Atlético for a long-awaited shock in La Liga. New disappointment for the Catalans is being kept in check.

Second in the league, two points after Real Madrid, Barça knew that some mistake was unspoken in their Camp Nou garden against Colchoneros.

While Antoine Griezmann was substituting for his former team, Diego Costa scored on his side in the 12th minute.

The former Chelsea player’s error would be repaired by Saul Niguez a few minutes later. A successful penalty against Ter Stegen after a foul by Vidal at Carrasco restored the two teams to a draw.

Barça knew they would have to do better when they returned from the locker room if they wanted to win. And the Catalans reacted from the penalty spot after Felipe’s error at Semedo to the right of the surface. Messi was responsible for enforcing the penalty for 2-1.

At the hour of the game, Carrasco caused Semedo’s error and Atlético inherited a new penalty. Saul, who is once again invited to take charge, did not tremble. 2-2.

The two teams then go blow by blow. Vidal will especially miss the frame of his shot from the entrance to the surface of a ball behind Semedo.

The end of the match becomes very intense, but no goal is scored. 2-2, final score. Barça let his Real rival lead a bit more with the head of La Liga.