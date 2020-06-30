Brighton – Manchester United 0-3, Red Devils thank Bruno Fernandes



Brighton got a Manchester United team looking for qualification for the C1 and the Red Devils won thanks to a good Bruno Fernandes.

Very good since his arrival last winter, Bruno Fernandes continues to continue with Manchester United. The Portuguese midfielder proved it again on Tuesday against Brighton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Greenwood opens the way to the goal before finishing with a winning cross. Fernandes imitates him at a Pogba service half an hour away. The Frenchman has returned very well since the end of his re-election.

In the second act, United will hit the nail on the head of Fernandes, who finished a Mancunian counter against a volley on his right foot up close.

Seagulls of a staring Neal Maupay will try to react at the end of the match which at this opportunity from Connolly who asked De Gea, very good at this meeting. But the score would no longer change.

3-0, logical end result in this game, as United dominated the exchanges. The Pogba-Fernandes duo will surely still be talked about.

This success allows United to put pressure on Chelsea (4th) in the race for C1.