DR Congo: 60 years of independence and a negative balance sheet

60 years to the day after the announcement of the independence of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Journal of Africa devoted much of this edition to the country, an anniversary date marked by Belgium’s regrets of the colonial period, we will be in Kinshasa with our correspondent. Also on the program, the assessment of these 60 years of independence with Alain Foka, assistant editor-in-chief at RFI, who devoted a 50-minute edition to DRC.

In Belgium, our correspondent went to meet the Congolese diaspora, these young people who have often never set foot on the continent, assume and claim their origin.

African African Cup, postponed to January 2022, the Covid-19 crisis has disturbed the entire competition organization, and will therefore be held one year after the planned date, in Cameroon.