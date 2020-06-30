follow the G5 Sahel press conference

Presidents of five Sahel countries and France arrived in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Tuesday to find out their fight against jihadists in the region. Follow the joint conference live on France 24.

Mauritanian host Mohamed Ould el-Ghazouani and his colleagues in Burkinabè, Malian, Nigerian, Chadian and French hold their summit six months after meeting in Pau, in southwestern France, under pressure from a series of hardships by the region’s armies against the jihadists, the death of 13 French soldiers and questioning the French intervention. Follow the press conference live on the France 24 antenna or by clicking on the video above.