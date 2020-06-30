French-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah was sentenced to five years in prison on appeal

Despite repeated calls by France for the release of FaribaAdelkhah, Iranian justice on Tuesday confirmed the Franco-Iranian scientist’s sentence to five years in prison. Imprisoned for over a year in Tehran, she has been charged with conspiracy to endanger national security and propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

The judgment was upheld on appeal. Iranian justice confirmed on Tuesday, June 30, the sentence to five years in prison by FaribaAdelkhah, a Franco-Iranian scientist at the Center for International Research (CERI) of Sciences Po.

Fariba Adelkhah “has appealed her first sentence” and the appeals court has upheld the five-year sentence she will need to serve, counting the jail time since her June 2019 arrest, said spokesman for “Judicial Authority Gholamhossein Esmaïli, quoted by the news agency Isna.

The researcher was initially sentenced on May 16 by an Iranian court for “cooperation with a view to attacking national security”. She was also sentenced to one year for “propaganda against the system [politique de la République islamique]”but she only has to serve the longest sentence,” said her lawyer Said Dehghan in May. The first charges of spying have been dropped.

Renowned anthropologist FaribaAdelkhah, who is 60 years old, was arrested on June 5, 2019 by another French scientist, his companion Roland Marchal, who was released to him in March 2020. Shiism, born in Iran in 1959 and resident in France since 1977, has always proclaimed his innocence and led a 49-day hunger strike from December to February 2019.

Many calls from France for his release

Iran, which does not recognize FaribaAdelkha’s dual nationality, has rejected France’s many calls for his release. President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly requested his “immediate release”.

On June 5, the anniversary of his imprisonment, it was the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who again demanded liberation. “Today, I formally reiterate France’s demand for the immediate release of the French government.” Madame Adelkhah’s Iran, “he asked. our two countries significantly. “

The FaribaAdelkhah Support Committee, in Paris, had for its part condemned in May a judicial procedure similar to Kafka’s “trial”. He also demanded “shut down all institutional scientific cooperation with Iran.” of expression and thinking? “

“France has few opportunities to interfere with this judgment”

Fariba Adelkhah’s arrest “came during a period of tensions between revolutionary guards and the Rohani government”, analyzed Mariam Pirzadeh in France 24. Internal tensions doubled by external tensions, “while the Iranian economy is stifled by US sanctions, and Europe cannot cover these sanctions. “

The Islamic Republic may need parts of pressure on Europe, a strategy it has pursued since the 1980s, the journalist recalls. Since the authorities do not recognize the French nationality of Fariba Adelkhah, “France has few opportunities to upset this judgment,” abounded Mariam Pirzadeh.

In addition, the Franco-Iranian anthropologist would have rejected the proposals from his prisons to get his trial. A freedom ceased provided it ceases its research on Shiism in Iran and at the expense of an expulsion to France, with no possible return to Iran.

With AFP