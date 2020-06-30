L1 stop – Bernard Caïazzo (ASSE) still wants some from the government

The president of the ASSE believes that the good performance of the championship among our European neighbors proves the French government’s fault.

Caïazzo does not want FFF, but the government

On the outskirts of descent before the forced halt of Ligue 1 following the coronavirus pandemic, AS Saint-Etienne is one of the clubs that cannot really be harmed by government decisions. Especially since the Greens retain their chances of qualifying for the European Cup if they win against Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Coupe de France on July 24. However, that does not prevent their president, Bernard Caïazzo, from stepping up to the plate.

“How could a government have made such a decision so full of meaning and consequences, when the other major championships left the opportunity to resume? The losses in Paris SG amount to almost EUR 200 million, those of OM and OL exceed 100 M €, AS Monaco the 50 M € … Is it not logical that the clubs that present the biggest budgets are the most punished, due to lack of resources for five months? “, he railed in Le Figaro.

However, the head of the Premier League association does not want the president of the French Football Association, Noël Le Graët. “How could he have said the opposite of the Prime Minister when the FFF is placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports? In his place we would have made the same statement”, added ASSE’s co-chair. It is therefore only the government that the leader wants deeply. In France, the health aspect has been privileged.