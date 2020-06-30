Leroy Sané near Bayern Munich



The Manchester City winger would be close to entering the German champion.

The English and German press unanimously say that Manchester City and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement for the transfer of Leroy Sané, for about EUR 50 million (excluding bonus).

The player would then sign for five years according to BBC while kicker for their part, the contract is still not initialed, but indicates that the outcome is “close”.

“Leroy refused to extend his contract. Everyone knows what it is: if at the end of the season two clubs agree, he can leave,” had recently admitted Pep Guardiola, national manager. This time is right.