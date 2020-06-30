Lille – Victor Osimhen and his agents in Naples to negotiate



Naples is very close to seeming Victor Osimhen. The next few hours promise to be crucial, and the attacker has made the trip with his agents.

Just one season and then depart for Victor Osimhen? The recently selected best African player in Ligue 1, and the unveiling of LOSC last season, is the 21-year-old striker in Naples sights. And obviously, the Italian formation accelerated the operations to recruit the Nigerian.

According to information from Sky Sport, the player has actually decided to leave France and is about to land in Naples with his agents, who will stay in town for a few days. The next few hours will be crucial for the various parties negotiating its future transfer.

Authors for 18 goals in 38 matches played in all competitions this season, Victor Osimhen had been one of the attractions during the last practice in Ligue 1. Promising a bright future, the former Wolfsburg and Charleroi players could get a certain amount match with the north.