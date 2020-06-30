Official: Mavididi commits to Montpellier

Juventus Turin has announced the sale of its English striker Stephy Mavididi to MHSC.
Juventus announced the official closure of their striker Stephy Mavididi in Montpellier on Tuesday.
The Zebra Club took the opportunity to unveil the transfer, which amounts to € 6.3 million to be paid in three installments.
UFFICIAL # Under23 | #Mavididi ceduto a titolo definitivo al Montpellier 🇫🇷
I bocca al lupo, Stephy!
Il comunicato ➡️ https://t.co/ggcqJeSLoT pic.twitter.com/3uWZplY6tA
– JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) June 30, 2020
As a reminder, the young 22-year-old striker has developed a season at DFCO on loan and has recorded 8 performances in all competitions.