Juventus Turin has announced the sale of its English striker Stephy Mavididi to MHSC.

Juventus announced the official closure of their striker Stephy Mavididi in Montpellier on Tuesday.

Barça, Messi has never been as bad as during Setia

The Zebra Club took the opportunity to unveil the transfer, which amounts to € 6.3 million to be paid in three installments.