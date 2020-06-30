OFFICIAL – PSG: first professional contract for Baldé and Ahamada Mze

On Tuesday, PSG formalized the first professional contracts for young Thierno Baldé and Anfane Ahamada Mze.

As announced on our site, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thierno Baldé and defensive midfielder Anfane Ahamada Mze had signed a first three-year professional contract. The news was formalized on Tuesday by the club Ile-de-France.

Baldé comes out of a promising season with the U19 team and has particularly distinguished himself during the beautiful course of the Gambardella Cup. Ahamada Mze, for his part, suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out of the field.

The announcement of the signatures of Baldé and Ahamada Mze comes the day after official contracts by two other youngsters’ first professional by PSG: striker Kenny Nagera and left back Teddy Alloh.

