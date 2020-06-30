Political crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo: the Minister of Justice was briefly arrested

On the front of this magazine, the tension between Joseph Kabila and Félix Tshisekedi. Their ruling coalition is on the verge of implosion. The tone rose a notch after the brief arrest of the Justice Minister on Saturday, an arrest which was considered “arbitrary” by the Prime Minister who threatened to resign.

Schoolchildren in the exam have returned to school in Guinea. The recovery could not be for everyone. Health rates were not distributed to all schools and school staff were forced to send the children home.

In Cameroon, almost 80% of people who died from Covid-19 were over 60 years old. In the country, the epidemic is developing at a high rate. The city of Douala is particularly affected, and our correspondents met the elderly and those who care about them.