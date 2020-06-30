The European Union opens its borders to 15 countries including China, but not to the United States

As of Wednesday, the European Union will open its borders to travelers from 15 countries. Among the latter is China, subject to reciprocity. The United States, where Covid-19 is still in active circulation, remains excluded.

The EU countries have agreed reopen its borders and the Schengen area, from Wednesday, July 1, for travelers from 15 countries. The list includes China, conditionally, but excludes the United States, according to an official statement released Tuesday, June 30.

This list of countries whose epidemiological situation linked to Covid-19 disease is considered sufficiently safe to resume travel must be updated every two weeks.

It also includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The Union has set several criteria for a country to be adopted, including a number of new cases of Covid-19 near or below 16 per 100,000 population (EU average) of the last 14 days.

However, this positive development in Europe should not create any illusions: globally, the pandemic, which has just crossed two symbolic thresholds – more than half a million dead and ten million cases – “is far from over” and “even accelerates”, warned on Monday the World Health Organization (WHO).

