VIDEO – Rodgers has complete confidence in Tielemans

Foxe’s coach believes that the attacking midfielder has the necessary attributes to justify his purchase price, about € 45 million.

“I don’t doubt Youri’s talents”

Unwanted at AS Monaco, Youri Tielemans has clearly performed better since his move to Leicester City. Belgium, which Brendan Rodgers used at Foxes a lot, cost the English club no less than € 45 million. A significant sum that he manages to motivate according to his coach.

“This is the toughest championship in the world. It is a challenge for anyone arriving at this championship. Tielemans came here and had to discover a new environment with his family, he had to respond quickly to the Premier League requirements which is a long and difficult championship for young players from Europe “, Brendan Rodgers said at a press conference before moving from Leicester to Everton on Wednesday night.

“I don’t doubt Youri’s talents and I’m sure he will continue to show in the long run why we have invested so much money in the high-level young player that he is”, then added to the technician. A confidence that does not fail to please the key stakeholders.