almost 180 people involved

Nearly 180 people are involved in four French sports federations. Here is what is described, Wednesday, July 1, Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanuau the alleged cases of sexual violence in sports, several months after a wave of revelations of sexual abuse in this environment.

These cases affect mainly (98%) of the minor victims at the events, and of which 78% are women, the minister said, under a pressure point.

Nearly 90 legal proceedings are ongoing on these cases, and 16 people are currently incarcerated, Roxana Maracineanu said, drafting an initial assessment four months after the introduction of a national sexual violence prevention convention in February last year.

At that time, the Minister admitted that we, at the Ministry of Sports, “did not measure the extent, severity and number of cases”.

“Major disturbances”

In December 2019 a survey of the Disclose information site in collaboration with other media had revealed “major dysfunctions” in the treatment of alleged cases of pedophilia in sports.

A few weeks later, the book released by former skater Sarah Abitbol (“Un si long silence,” Ed Plon), who accused her ex-coach Gilles Beyer of raping her, signaled the start of a wave of revelations of sexual abuse in French sports. These disclosures had also highlighted many dysfunctions within clubs, federations, judicial and government services.

These scandals led to the resignation of the President of the French Federation of Ice Sports (FFSG), Didier Gailhaguet, and the President of the French Federation of Ice Skating and Skateboarding (FFRS), Nicolas Belloir, both accused of their management cases of sexual violence in their sport.

