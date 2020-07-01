Arsenal are responding to Saint-Etienne following Saliba’s “absolutely unacceptable” recall

The club explained that the difference in opinion about the player’s rehabilitation had led him to decide not to extend his loan with ASSE.

Saint-Etienne: William Saliba does not play the final of the Coupe de France

Arsenal responded to Saint-Etienne after the Ligue 1 club criticized the Gunners for not allowing William Saliba to end the season with the French club. The North London club paid £ 27m to sign the central defender last summer, provided the young player born in Paris remains on loan to ASSE for the 2019-2020 campaign. However, the release of the calendars due to the coronavirus pandemic pushed the Coupe de France back to July 24, almost a month after scheduled arrival in Saliba, London.

Coach Mikel Arteta initially expected the defender to take part in the shock in the cup final against Paris Saint-Germain with permission from Arsenal, but Saliba has since left the Forez club. Saint-Etienne overturns Gunners decision to revoke their player, saying the decision was “totally unacceptable. “ This Wednesday, AS Saint-Etienne regretted the decision by Arsenal to terminate the loan to William Saliba and therefore prevent him from playing the final of the Coupe de France.

“It’s a disappointment for William”

“AS Saint-Étienne was pleased to know yesterday Tuesday that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was ready to leave William Saliba at the club’s disposal until the final of the Coupe de France on July 24, William Saliba had been training for several days with Claude Puel’s group and were obviously very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​ending their course in Green with such a match Unfortunately, ASSE, who simply wanted to extend the first loan until July 24, could not find an evening contract with Arsenal to allow the defender properly prepare and play this meeting, the English club introduced completely unacceptable sports and economic conditions“, ASSE said.

ASSE – Arteta announces Saliba’s presence against PSG

Almost immediately, the London club responded to the Greens and questioned them in this decision: “During our discussions with Saint-Etienne, our goal has been to protect William Saliba’s well-being and Arsenal’s interests, while respecting the terms of the loan. Although the loan ended June 30, we were ready to find a way for William to play the Coupe de France final on July 24, although there is no contractual obligation to do so. When William returns from injury, we asked Saint-Etienne to follow a clear training plan with William in close cooperation with our club, to ensure he fits perfectly at the beginning of next season “.

“To our surprise, we were unable to reach an agreement at this level and we are simply not prepared to risk the well-being of an Arsenal player. While this is not our main problem, we also expected not to be financially disadvantaged by the loan extension. That wasn’t acceptable to Saint-Etienne either. We know it’s disappointing for William, but he understands that we’re working to protect his long-term interests and Arsenal’s “, ended the English club. ASSE will therefore have to do without William Saliba against PSG in the final of the Coupe de France.