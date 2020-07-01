Barça, Busquets wants to continue fighting

Barça midfielder Sergio Busquets wants his teammates to continue the title race despite a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Lost 2-2 against Atlético Tuesday night, Barcelona lost a bit more ground to Real Madrid. The result against Los Rojiblancos is also a third draw for the Quique Setien team since the season’s resumption in early June.

Despite the likelihood of being a shrinking champion, the Spanish international team urged them to stay focused and stay in the game.

“It will be difficult to fight for the title. We have given them too many benefits, ”he told reporters from Marca.

“It seems unlikely that Madrid will lose points because they look good. We will go further from the top of the table if Madrid wins, but we must keep trying to win games and continue until it is mathematically impossible to win La Liga.

Barcelona are now one point behind Zinedine Zidane’s team in second place, but the club Merengue can take it to four points with a midweek win over Getafe.