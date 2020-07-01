France cancels participation in NATO’s mission on the Mediterranean

Due to tensions with Turkey, France has temporarily suspended its participation in NATO’s surveillance efforts in the Mediterranean, a source at the Ministry of the Armed Forces confirmed on Wednesday.

France has decided to temporarily withdraw from NATO’s maritime security operation in the Mediterranean until answers to “inquiries” regarding its friction with Turkey have been obtained, the French ministry said on Wednesday, July 1. armies.

Until we are satisfied, “we have decided to temporarily withdraw our resources from the Sea Guardian operation,” the ministry declared during a telephone press point in connection with high tension between Paris and Ankara for several months, especially around the Libyan conflict.

This suspension was unveiled in the morning by the Turkish ambassador to France, Ismaïl Hakki Musa, and explained it with the conclusions of the NATO investigation into an incident between the French frigate Courbet and Turkish buildings which, he added, does not confirm the allegations launched by Paris against Ankara .

The daily L’Opinion also reported on Wednesdayand added that Paris intended to express its dissatisfaction with the Atlantic Alliance, which is not considered serious enough with Turkey, the newspaper said.

“Respect for the embargo” in Libya

“It does not seem that we are healthy to maintain funds in an operation that is assumed, among its various tasks, to control the embargo [en Libye] with allies who do not respect it, “the Department of Defense argued, and pointed explicitly at Turkey.

In particular, in four requests, Paris demands that the Allies solemnly confirm their stronghold and commitment to respect the embargo on arms in Libya. It also requires a more precise interruption mechanism within the Atlantic Alliance, that is, coordination between military command chains, to reduce the risk of accidents.

France strongly criticizes the Turkish military intervention in Libya together with the Government of National Unity (GNA) in Tripoli, which with this support made the forces of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the strong man from the Eastern country.

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey on Monday of having “historical and criminal responsibility” in the Libyan conflict as a country that “claims to be a member of NATO”. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu replied on Tuesday condemning France’s “destructive” strategy in Libya and accused it of trying to strengthen Russia’s presence in this country torn by civil war since 2011.

Marshal Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. France, although it denies it, has also backed Khalifa Haftar, according to many analysts.

With AFP and Reuters