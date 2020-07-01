Inter-Brescia 4-0, Inter is played against Brescia

Distant in the title race, Inter had to win this match against a Brescia team in very poor form. It is done.

Inter had fun against a struggling Brescia team. Victor Moses entered the visitors’ area after 20 minutes, as he broke through the middle. Alexis Sanchez will be responsible for executing the 2-0 penalty in the 20th minute.

But the most notable player in the game was really Ashely Young. The English winger had opened the score very well in the 5 minute on a service by Sanchez with a sublime volley before serving D’Ambrosio from a good center to the far post for 3-0 just before the rest.

However, Inter is not satisfied and after returning from the dressing room, Roberto Gagliardini is aggravating the brand with a good head on a new service signed by Alexis Sanchez.

To complete the interior evening, it is Eriksen who will carry the pest to 7 minutes from the end. Candreva will also participate in the party at the end of the match. 6-0, final score. Inter does nothing and explodes Brescia.