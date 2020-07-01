Inter-Brescia 4-0, Inter is played against Brescia

Distant in the title race, Inter had to win this match against a Brescia team in very poor form. It is done.
But the most notable player in the game was really Ashely Young. The English winger had opened the score very well in the 5 minute on a service by Sanchez with a sublime volley before serving D’Ambrosio from a good center to the far post for 3-0 just before the rest.
However, Inter is not satisfied and after returning from the dressing room, Roberto Gagliardini is aggravating the brand with a good head on a new service signed by Alexis Sanchez.
To complete the interior evening, it is Eriksen who will carry the pest to 7 minutes from the end. Candreva will also participate in the party at the end of the match. 6-0, final score. Inter does nothing and explodes Brescia.