Khashoggi’s fiancee announces trial in absentia in Turkey

Turkey will open the trial in the absence of the 20 Saudis on Friday to be charged with the 2018 murder in Istanbul by Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, his Turkish fiancee told AFP on Tuesday, June 30. The trial will begin in Istanbul’s main court at 10am local time on Friday, Hatice Cengiz told AFP. “I’ll be there too,” she said. The opening of the trial on Friday has not been officially confirmed.

Jamal Khashoggi, 59, a power defender from the Saudi royal family after being close to him and a partner with the Washington Post, was murdered and then cut into pieces on October 2, 2018 inside the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul where he went to get a document, according to Turkey. The remains of the victim were never discovered.

Near the Crown Prince

Turkish prosecutors accuse the former deputy chief of intelligence, General Ahmed al-Assiri, and former royal court adviser Saoud al-Qahtani of leading the operation to eliminate Khashoggi and to give orders to make it a team of Saudi agents. The two former officials are relatives of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been appointed sponsor of the assassination of Turkish and American officials.

Turkish justice has also charged 18 other suspects. It has issued arrest warrants for all accused, who are not in Turkey and facing the death penalty.

Agnes Callamard, the UN’s special rapporteur for extraordinary, summary or arbitrary executions, is expected to participate in the trial.

