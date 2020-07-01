Kouassi: “I had a good relationship with Thomas Tuchel”

“My goal is to get as much playing time as possible,” Tanguy Kouassi said during his presentation at Bayern Munich.

Tanguy Kouassi signed his first professional contract with Bayern Munich on Wednesday. He took the chance to explain his decision.

“I decided to join Bayern Munich because I think it’s a good choice for me. I will try to move forward and continue my learning. I had a good relationship with Thomas Tuchel, and I am very grateful to him. Now I have decided to go to Bayern Munich. I have to focus on my new club. When I was young I had a model: Lilian Thuram. Today I like almost every defender, but I have no role model. “

The 18-year-old defender signed up to 2024 with the Munich club.