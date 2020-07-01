Mercato – Amiens: Nicholas Opoku returns to Udinese

Valid until June 30, the option to buy Amiens for Nicholas Opoku has not been exercised. The Ghanaian defender returns to Udinese.

Nicholas Opoku (22) returns to Udinese. Lent since January to Amiens, relegated to Ligue 2, the Ghanaian defender will return to Italy where his contract ends in 2022. The Picard Club has decided not to activate the buy option it had.

Asked by Goal, his agent Tony Appiah opened the door to this opportunity on June 23. “Since Amiens has not yet adopted the alternative, he may very well return to Udinese, he said. Several clubs are interested in Nicholas in France, Spain and Germany. “