Mercato – Lille: medical visit this morning for Lihadji and Simbakoli

Isaac Lihadji and Usman Simbakoli are learning our Wednesday morning. They will sign their first professional contract in Lille.

As announced for several weeks, LOSC will sign a first professional contract for young Isaac Lihadji. The striker, who declined Olympique de Marseille’s proposal, arrived in the north to undergo a medical examination before signing his contract.

According to information from Goal, Lihadji is not alone in spending his medical visit to Lille this Wednesday morning. Front Usman Simbakoli, top scorer for Angers U19, is also in place. He will also sign his first three-year professional contract after undergoing medical tests.

Ongoing medical visit for Isaac #Lihadji and Usman #Simbakoli in Lille. The two attackers will sign their first professional contract. One comes from OM, the other from Angers. #mercato @goal

Except for the last minute, Isaac Lihadji (18) and Usman Simbakoli, one year older, will wear the LOSC jersey next season. Two nice shots to come for the Northern Club, which had been ahead of the competition for several months on these files.

Simbakoli is less well known than the French international U19, but it is still promising. As proof, in 13 appearances with the U19 team in SCO last season, he found the trajectory of the opposing networks 16 times. A formidable striker who immediately caught Luis Campo’s attention.