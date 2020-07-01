no campaign collection for Democratic candidate Joe Biden

Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he will not hold a campaign rally for the November presidential election because of the coronavirus pandemic. A risky contrast to his Republican rival Donald Trump, who he currently dominates in the polls.

It is definitely a campaign like no other that takes place in the United States. Joe Biden announced Tuesday, June 30, that he would follow “doctor’s orders” and would not hold elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “I will follow the doctor’s instructions, not just for myself but for the country. And that means I will not organize meetings,” said the Democratic candidate for the White House.

He did not say whether he talked more generally about his personal doctor or the opinion of the health authorities. And he did not say whether this decision could change if the situation improves by November 3, the day of the presidential election.

The US very heavy tolls, the new wave of coronavirus cases in the south and west of the country, and the exacerbation of deep political divisions, the former Vice President of Barack Obama have torn the handling of the Donald Trump pandemic.

“Strange” campaign

“The Americans have not made these tremendous sacrifices in the last four months (…) to ruin all these efforts with your tirades and tweets in the middle of the night,” said Joe Biden in a speech in a high school in his city of Wilmington, Delaware .

“They didn’t do it so you could ignore science and take responsible initiatives like wearing a mask to a political position. And they really didn’t, Mr. President, so you could wash away the hands and turn your back on that responsibility, “he said.

Joe Biden, who was home for long weeks, did not organize a public outing between March 15 and May 25. “This is the strangest campaign in modern history, it seems to me,” he said.

“Looking forward” to debate

Currently she succeeds: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by more than nine points on average in national polls, but also, crucially, in the most important states that make and defeat the election in the United States by switching from one party to another.

This risky announcement marks a sharp contrast to Donald Trump. Presented as a promise of responsible caution, it can thus reinforce the image his rival is trying to paint about an overly old, weakened, fragile candidate. Confirming that he is using the pandemic to “hide” at home, the president regularly mocks Joe Biden and even questions his mental capacity.

Joe Biden, known for his misunderstandings and sometimes confused flights, wanted to wrap these accusations in a brief sentence: “I really can’t wait to compare my cognitive abilities with” Donald Trumps. And the Democrat for saying he also “looks forward” to participating in the three debates planned for the start of the school year.

With AFP