OFFICIAL – De Smet first recruited from Stade de Reims

Stade de Reims formalized the signing of Thibault De Smet (22 years) on Wednesday. The left side arrives from Sint-Truiden in Belgium.

Stade de Reims has already found a replacement for Hassane Kamara, transferred to OGC Nice. On Wednesday, the Champagne Club announced the signing of Belgian left-back Thibault De Smet, who has signed up for four years, until 2024, from Sint-Truiden.

De Smet is trained at La Gantoise and is the first summer recruit at Stade de Reims. He will find his compatriots Thomas Foket and Wout Faes. A recruitment as general manager Mathieu Lacour is very pleased with.

“Thibault is a player who could already have joined us in January when Hassane Kamara was in demand. He was trained in one of the best academies in Belgian football and his technical background is very interesting in this position. We are pleased to welcome him, with Thomas (Foket) and Wout (Faes) whom he knows very well, Thibault will have benchmarks to quickly blend into the workforce “, explains the Rémois leader.