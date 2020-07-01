OFFICIAL – Ugochukwu becomes professional in Rennes

Rennes announces on Wednesday a first professional contract for Lesley Ugochukwu.

As advertised on, Lesley Ugochukwu (2004), former French international U16 and returning from injury, signed a first professional leasewith Rennes.

“Lesley Ugochukwu will be the first player in the 2004 generation of the club to sign his first professional contract with Stade Rennais FC. He is now linked to SRFC until 2023,” the Breton club wrote in a press release published on its social channels. The native population of Rennes is also the first player born in 2004 who signed professionals at the Breton Club.

🍼 The youngest professional contracts in Stade Rennai’s history: 1️⃣ Eduardo Camavinga (2018) 16 years-1 month-4 days

2️⃣ Lesley Ugochukwu (2020) 16-3-5

3️⃣ Georginio Rutter (2018) 16-3-19

4️⃣ Pépé Bonet (2019) 16-4-27

5️⃣ Lucas Da Cunha (2017) 16-6-10

6️⃣ Brandon Soppy (2018) 16-7-22

“This signature in my training club represents a lot. It’s a pride for me to have been there since the U9 category. I’m really enthusiastic even though this signature is just one step. Now it is up to me to work hard to be able to join the pro group. Last season was special to me because I had an injury that kept me off the pitch for a good while. I knew how to take my pain patience. Now I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and prove that I deserve what’s happening to me today, “the young player said on his club’s official website.