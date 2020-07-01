Real Madrid – Ménez: “Benzema is freer to speak without Cristiano Ronaldo”

By
hanad
-

Karim Benzema has been one of the best players in the world since taking over La Liga. This was not lost on Jérémy Ménez.

During an interview with Stats Perform, Jérémy Ménez talked about the man of the moment, Karim Benzema

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR