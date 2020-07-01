“Setién is very nice, but he doesn’t have the level”



For Christophe Dugarry, Quique Setién has “nothing against Griezmann”, but does not have the level to train Barça.

On July 12, Antoine Griezmann went from Atlético to FC Barcelona for an amount of 120 million euros, but everything did not go as planned.

Very often a replacement in recent matches, Griezmann has had a disappointing season in Catalonia. Fuel for Quique Setién? This is the opinion of Cristophe Dugarry.

“There is a coach who is totally wading. Setién is very nice, but he does not have the level. He did not know who he would change. He replaced Sergio Busquets in 85th place to get Ansu Fati in and launched Griezmann in 90. It “I’m not against Griezmann. He doesn’t know how to play his team. He’s totally overwhelmed. I’m convinced he doesn’t mind Griezmann, but he’s just incompetent,” said a former Barça player during his broadcast Sports.