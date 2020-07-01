The death of an Oromo singer takes Ethiopia to the brink of burning

In Ethiopia, at least 81 people were killed in two days, dead after demonstrations triggered by the death of a famous singer from the Oromo ethnic group. Collisions characterized by the violence of society. Decryption in Nicolas Germain’s tray.

Trainees in Nigeria threaten to resume the strike, they demand better working conditions, in parallel they continue to deteriorate.

In South Africa, debunking of statues of colonial figures began earlier than in Europe. Nevertheless, the country still retains many symbols of apartheid in its public places. Report by Caroline Dumay and Stephan Carstens.