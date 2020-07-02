arrest of his former collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former collaborator of late New York financier Jeffrey Epstein, charged with multiple sexual assaults against minors, was arrested in the United States, a FBI spokesman said on Thursday.

The arrest in New Hampshire of Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, who holds several passports, is an important development in this resounding scandal.

Accused of multiple sexual assaults on minors, Jeffrey Epstein was a figure in the international jet set, whose address book included many celebrities in Europe and the United States, including Prince Andrew or former US President Bill Clinton, before he was arrested and then found dead in prison in New York, in August 2019.

Accused of playing a role in “sexual abuse of minors” by Jeffrey Epstein

The charge against Ghislaine Maxwell, published, contains six charges, including a conspiracy to get minors moving to engage in sexual acts with illegal and perjury.

The former New York financier collaborator is formally accused of playing a role “in the exploitation and sexual abuse of minors by Jeffrey Epstein”. The 58-year-old daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, who died in 1991, has been indicted on multiple charges for taking girls to the luxury Epstein apartment in Manhattan.

Ghislaine Maxwell, former partner of the American financier she met in the early 1990s in New York. In an article from Vanity Fair 2003, Jeffrey Epstein presented her as her “best friend”.

After the death of New York’s financier, the US Attorney General had promised to continue the investigation and to track down his possible associates. Ghislaine Maxwell was at the top of the list.

