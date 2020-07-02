At least 24 killed in the drug abuse attack in Mexico

Armed men attacked a drug treatment center in the city of Irapuato in central Mexico on Wednesday, one of the new drug-related violence hotbeds. They killed twenty people before fleeing.

At least 24 people were killed Wednesday, July 1, by gunmen in an attack on a drug treatment center in Irapuato, a city in central Mexico state of Guanajuato. It was the second such attack in Irapuato within a few weeks.

“Individuals arrived in a red vehicle, we do not have many details. According to a preliminary assessment, there are 24 inanimate people and 7 injured,” said Irapuato Public Safety Chief Pedro Cortés.

The first reports indicate that the gunmen set out on the scene, forced the victims to lie on the ground and shot them dead. Authorities are looking for the vehicle where the murderers arrived.

The home of violence

The state of Guanajuato, an important crossroads for car production, has become one of the new centers of violence linked to drug trafficking.

Criminal organizations such as the Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel and the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel are active in this state where, in addition to the drug trade, they engage in activities such as extortion, kidnapping and theft of fuel.

On June 21, the authorities announced the arrest of 26 people suspected of belonging to the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel. The announcement caused roadblocks and vehicle fires in the cities of Celaya, Salamanca and Villagran.

After a day of violence, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government would not allow Mexico “to fall into anarchy and disorder”.

With Reuters and AFP