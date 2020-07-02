Beijing threatens London if Hong Kongers gain British citizenship

The Chinese Embassy in London announced on Thursday that Beijing would take “adequate action” if the United Kingdom expanded access to British citizenship for Hong Kong residents.

The tone is hardening between Beijing and London on the issue of Hong Kong. The Chinese Embassy in London announced on Thursday that the country will take “adequate action” if the UK expands access to British citizenship for residents of the autonomous region because of the adopted national security law. June 30th.

“If the British side unilaterally changes the current rule, it would constitute a violation of its own position and international law,” the embassy said in a statement. “We firmly oppose it and reserve the right to take appropriate action,” the press release added without providing further details.

On Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the entry into force of the national security law introduced by Beijing in Hong Kong, police made the first arrests under this text that make Chinese justice the most serious crimes in this domain.

“British Foreign Passport”

Britain announced on Wednesday a plan to expand immigration rights for Hong Kong residents on the grounds that the law introduced by Beijing was a violation of the former British colony’s autonomy. This territory had been returned to China in 1997, provided that certain freedoms, as well as legal and legislative autonomy, were maintained for 50 years.

London plans to change the terms of the “British foreign passport” to make them more favorable and allow their holders to come and live and work in the UK.

There are about 350,000 holders of this passport, a figure that has almost doubled since the Hong Kong conflict began against the Beijing central government a year ago. But 2.9 million other Hong Kongers, those born before 1997, are eligible to receive this document.

Several other Western countries, including 27 members of the UN Human Rights Council, have condemned the new security legislation and fear it will suppress all political opposition.

With AFP