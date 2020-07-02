Emmanuel Macron wants to restart pension reform, but “transformed”

In an interview with the regional press, Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that he wanted to start pension reform, but “transformed”. The French president asked to resume negotiations with the social partners this summer.

During the containment, he told himself that it could be “put aside”: the pension reform, which was fully debated several months ago in France, should finally be put back on track, as proposed on Thursday, July 2, Emmanuel Macron in an interview with several newspapers from the regional press.

“Is the pension reform in the garbage? No. It would be a mistake,” insisted the French president, who also hinted that he was for an extension of the grant’s duration, a parameter up to this point is dismissed.

“This reform cannot be resumed unchanged at the end of the crisis, but the issue of the number of years in which we contribute continues to be addressed,” says Emmanuel Macron. “We cannot be a country that wants to have independent, social, economic and environmental recovery and be one of the countries where we work at least throughout our lives in Europe.”

On the other hand, when asked if he would retain the crucial age at 64, dear to his Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, he simply replied: “I am open to (reform) being transformed”.

“No abolition of pension reform”

Emmanuel Macron also confirmed that “the second line, the deliverers, the treasurers” is “France loses from the current pension system”, which would win on a universal scoring system.

But the other topic, he continued, will be “financial balances”. “I will ask the government to quickly resume an in-depth consultation, in a dialogue with responsibilities that associate the social partners from the summer on this aspect of financial balance,” he said.

“All this must be put on the table” but “no pension reform will cease,” insisted the French president.

In all his reforms, EmmanuelMacron also acknowledged that he had “aside from the hassle. I sometimes felt that some reforms needed to be taken swiftly.”

