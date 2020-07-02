Europe condemns France for lack of assistance to asylum seekers

France was sentenced on Thursday by the European Court of Human Rights for “inhumane and degrading living conditions” for three asylum seekers, forced to live “on the street” and “deprived of food”.

It’s here the fourth time that France has been condemned by the European Court of Human Rights (EMC) in less than a month. The International Court condemned Paris on Thursday, July 2, for the “inhumane and degrading living conditions” of three asylum seekers, forced to live “on the street” and “deprived of food”.

“The French authorities have failed (…) in their duties” against the three isolated adults, Afghan, Russian and Iranian, 27, 33 and 46 years, and “victims of degrading treatment that testify to a lack of respect for their dignity , “said in a statement the court in Strasbourg.

“They must be held accountable for the conditions that the applicants have been in for months, living on the streets, without resources, without access to sanitary facilities, without the possibility of meeting their basic needs and in permanent concern about being attacked and robbed,” the court pointed out.

“The applicants have been victims of degrading treatment that show a lack of respect for their dignity,” the court adds, responsible for ensuring respect for human rights in the 47 countries of the Council of Europe.

She also observed that the three men “lived on the street without financial resources”, and they received only temporary waiting allowance (ATA) after very long delays.

Waiting times for asylum applications

In addition, “before they could register their asylum application, they were” subject to deadlines during which they could not prove their status as an asylum seeker “.

For the judges in Strasbourg “this situation aroused feelings of fear, anxiety or inferiority, which can lead to despair”.

However, the Court takes great care in “emphasizing that it is aware of the continuous increase in the number of asylum seekers since 2007 and the saturation” in the reception structures.

It also recognizes “the efforts made by the French authorities to create additional places for accommodation and to shorten the time for examining asylum applications”.

However, it considers that “these circumstances do not preclude the situation of asylum seekers as having been likely to constitute a problem” as regards France’s compliance with Article 3 of the “European” Human Rights Convention (prohibition of inhumane and degrading treatment).

The Court therefore “unanimously” concluded that this article had been infringed and in particular said that France must pay EUR 10,000 to two of the applicants and EUR 12,000 to the third for non-financial damages.

With AFP