France returns to Algeria the remains of 24 combatants killed during the colonization

“In a few hours, Algerian military aircraft from France will land at Houari Boumediene International Airport with the remains of 24 leaders of the popular resistance and their companions.” This was announced on Thursday, July 2 by the Algerian President during a ceremony to distribute rankings and medals to officers of the National People’s Army (ANP).

These are “the remains of 24 leaders of popular resistance who have been deprived of their natural and human rights to be buried for over 170 years,” added Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Among these fighters are, among others, Cheikh Bouziane, the leader of the Zaâtcha rebellion (eastern Algeria) in 1849. He was captured by the French and then shot and beheaded.

Also named are the names of Bou Amar Ben Kedida and Si Mokhtar Ben Kouider Al Titraoui, all regarded as martyrs from the early days of resistance to French colonization.

Recovered this year by algae, these habitat remains – several dozen skulls – were stored in the collections of the National Museum of Natural History.

During a visit to Algiers on December 6, 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron undertook to return the Algerian human remains stored at the Musée de l’Homme, one of the museum’s sites.

With AFP