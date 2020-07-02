Grégory Coupet talks about his departure from Lyon

Grégory Coupet talked directly about his departure from Lyon, where he was at the end of the contract.
“I didn’t ask for a raise or anything. I just asked if the adventure continued or not. Nobody could tell me. I have no bitterness because of them I’m here and super happy. But I feel misunderstood. Last season they had already recruited (Ciprian) Tatarusanu without even telling you about it. The following season I was on duty, as you can imagine. , because I’m at the end of the contract? “had no answer,” said the former OL doorman in remarks forwarded by Team.
“Very sincerely, I don’t know why I had no feedback from the club,” continued Coupet. We discuss with Lyon the day after my meeting here, and I had said my word. It was settled. We did one review more than one meeting. In addition, it was a video conference. It also disappointed me, there was never a way to meet face to face. I do not know why…. “To think that this situation is similar to” a lack of consideration “.
Coupe then talked about his relationship with Lyon coach Rudi Garcia. “We haven’t connected atoms. We had a slightly different vision of what leadership is, the collective side. It is so. Therefore, I think I have never had a return with him and the opportunity to speak specifically about what he was going to do, if only with me, and by the way with the whole group of coaches. . It’s as if it’s a bit opaque. If OL could not trust me we would make good friends, there are no problems … ”.