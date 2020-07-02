Grégory Coupet talks about his departure from Lyon



Grégory Coupet talked directly about his departure from Lyon, where he was at the end of the contract.

Grégory Coupet was presented on Thursday in Dijon for taking up his position with DFCO as the new goalkeeper coach. He took this opportunity to talk about his departure from the Olympics and his truths.

“I didn’t ask for a raise or anything. I just asked if the adventure continued or not. Nobody could tell me. I have no bitterness because of them I’m here and super happy. But I feel misunderstood. Last season they had already recruited (Ciprian) Tatarusanu without even telling you about it. The following season I was on duty, as you can imagine. , because I’m at the end of the contract? “had no answer,” said the former OL doorman in remarks forwarded by Team.

“Very sincerely, I don’t know why I had no feedback from the club,” continued Coupet. We discuss with Lyon the day after my meeting here, and I had said my word. It was settled. We did one review more than one meeting. In addition, it was a video conference. It also disappointed me, there was never a way to meet face to face. I do not know why…. “To think that this situation is similar to” a lack of consideration “.

Coupe then talked about his relationship with Lyon coach Rudi Garcia. “We haven’t connected atoms. We had a slightly different vision of what leadership is, the collective side. It is so. Therefore, I think I have never had a return with him and the opportunity to speak specifically about what he was going to do, if only with me, and by the way with the whole group of coaches. . It’s as if it’s a bit opaque. If OL could not trust me we would make good friends, there are no problems … ”.