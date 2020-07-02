In the Amazon, deforestation has reached an unprecedented level in thirteen years

The Amazon has been burning for weeks. In June alone, more than 2,248 active fire sources were identified. It is the worst record of thirteen years in this region that is considered a lung on the planet.

The deforestation of the Amazon linked to the resurgence of fires resumed even more during this period of intense drought, but the climate is not the only responsibility for the disappearance of the Amazon rainforest.

Utilization and cutting of trees to grow more are also great dangers for the planet’s lungs.

Environmental protection organizations regret clearing without any control and are already planning more deforestation 2020 than 2019.