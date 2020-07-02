Lampard: “Chasing Liverpool and Manchester City will be hard work”

The Blues coach dissected the 3-2 loss to Hammers and revealed what his team needed to do to tie the best.

Frank Lampard emphasized that Chelsea have a lot of work to do to reach the level of Premier League champions Liverpool and Manchester City following their defeat in the London derby at West Ham. Chelsea were hit by a 3-2 surprise for Hammers, who moved three points from the relegation zone thanks to an 89th-minute winning goal by Andriy Yarmolenko at London Stadium.

Willian’s goal of leveling with a free kick was not enough for Chelsea to secure at least one point away from the base – the result ended the club’s unbeaten streak with six games in all competitions. Chelsea remain fourth in the table, just two points ahead of Manchester United and Wolves, with six matches remaining and qualifying for the Champions League.

Asked if he was worried Chelsea might have a mental health problem following their 2019-2020 irregularities, Frank Lampard told reporters: “This is something that has happened several times this season. We have had the opportunity to close the gaps and take over the law above due to other results or any situation. But we did not and it is a sign of where we are. We know “We have a lot of hard work to do to get where we want to be and the reason we chase Liverpool and Man City is for regularity that evolves over time. This is what we have to work for.”

“It’s obviously frustrating, but if we’re in this position, it’s how you bounce back, how you go forward. We have a game against Watford next weekend and games after that to try to continue. We have to realize our position when it comes to fighting for places in the Champions League and moving on. “, added the English technician.

While Chelsea – who will host relegation-focused Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday – lost their 10th match of the season, Christian Pulisic was brilliant against West Ham. The American international got the penalty in the 42nd minute that Willian transformed before getting the free kick, which was also turned by his Brazilian teammate 18 minutes from the end.

“A big positive side”said Lampard. “He plays really well, as we can all see. He and Willian also. Willian gets his two goals. But with Christian I think it’s earlier in the season with Christmas approaching when he returned to Then he was injured and went out for a long time “It’s nice to see him again, fresh and hungry, and to play with the quality he has. He’s a young player with a lot of talent.”