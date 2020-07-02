Marseille, Villas-Boas set goals for 2021

André Villas-Boas reveals its goals for the new season for the official website OM.

After leading Marseille to the Ligue 1 podium and helping it win a place in the Champions League next season, André Villas-Boas discussed the club’s goals for next season.

“Our strength will always be a mental strength. I think we have a good collective game, either offensively or defensively. And that’s the strength that we have to use this season. I’m sure we’ll be able to aim “That must be our goal,” said the OM coach, who re-evaluated his situation, which almost left OM a few weeks ago.

Why did AVB stop? He quotes the love of the supporters. “I think this love (from supporters) comes from the results. I still hope I can respond with the results. It will not change my respect and love for the club and the players. That’s the main reason why I am” I am still here this season. But everything can change quickly in the football world. I’m sure I have to respond with the results. I am confident in the quality of my players to achieve our goals. “