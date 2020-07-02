Mercato – Lorient announces the arrivals to Doumbouya and Nilor



At the end of the contract in Rennes, Malamine Doumbouya (20 years) joined FC Lorient. Forward Michaël Nilor also comes from Girondins de Bordeaux.

FC Lorient this Thursday formalized the arrival of two new players to their reserve team (National 2). At the end of the internal contract at Stade Rennais, midfielder Malamine Doumbouya (20 years) signed with the Breton Club, which also announced the signing of striker Michaël Nilor (22 years). Borrowed to Avranches last season (8 goals in National) it was later under contract with Girondins de Bordeaux.

Two potential reinforcements for FCL, which writes in its press release: “Malamine was an executive player from the 2000 generation from Rennes, with whom he specifically won the title of U19 champion in 2019 and participated in the last Youth League. Lorient. (…) Malamine Doumbouya will be accompanied by Michaël Nilor. A potential player was Michaël’s top scorer in all youth categories and the Bordeaux reserve during his training course. Of National and Ligue 2 he also made the choice to join Hake. “

Malamine Doumbouya and Michaël Nilor will resume training at Espace FCL with the reserve squad from Monday 6 July.