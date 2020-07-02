Real Madrid -Getafe 1-0, Real distances himself from Barça

Real Madrid had the opportunity to score 4 points ahead of Barça if they won against Getafe tonight. Mission completed.

Author of an excellent season, Getafe has struggled since the recovery with a single victory in 5 outings and counted on this trip to his neighbor to redo the cherry.

Real Madrid had a unique opportunity to go over Barça in the title race. So many challenges for this meeting. But no goals. At least not in the first period.

Raphael Varane was injured in a half-hour game and Getafe created problems for merengue thanks to a very good opponent who pressed.

Thibaut Courtois was also contacted. Conversely, David Soria was very good against Vinicus or Isco.

In the second act, Real relies on Carvajal, whose intoxication allows him to enter the opposite area and receive a penalty. Punishment is turned by Captain Sergio Ramos ten minutes from time.

1-0, final score. Real is distancing himself from Barça in La Liga thanks to this new success.