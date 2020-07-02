Record daily cases of Covid-19 in the United States with more than 50,000 new cases in 24 hours

According to WHO, the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. In the US, a record level of new cases was reached on Wednesday with more than 50,000 new infections in 24 hours.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday, July 1, that the coronavirus pandemic is still getting worse around the world. Since it emerged in China six months ago, Covid-19 has infected approximately 10.6 million people worldwide and killed at least 514,803 people.

In the past week – the worst in terms of infections since the epidemic began – the number of infections has exceeded 160,000 per day, according to WHO. And “60% of all Covid-19 cases identified so far have been reported in the past month,” TedrosAdhanom Ghebreyesus, head of organization, said on Wednesday.

“The best way out of this pandemic is to take a holistic view,” he said, again demanding compliance with the rules to distance, detect and isolate cases, quarantine their contacts and wear a mask as much as needed.

Outbreak in the United States

In the US, a record level of new cases was reached on Wednesday with more than 50,000 new infections in 24 hours. These new infections bring the total number of cases detected on American soil to nearly 2.7 million. The world’s leading power is still the world’s most distressed country by the pandemic, with more than 128,000 deaths.

The outbreak is particularly striking in California with 6,100 deaths, 230,000 cases. and an increase of 43% of hospital admissions in two weeks. The state has long had a preventive model, but some of the restrictions that were raised at the end of May are back. The governor in this state of 40 million residents, on Wednesday, decided to close the dining rooms in Los Angeles and in 18 other counties representing more than 70% of the California population in “at least three weeks.” The ban also applies to bars, cinemas and museums.

“The decisive factor [de la recrudescence de cas] it’s meetings with friends, family barbecues … The weekend of July 4th arrives and will be a possibility for reunion. For the California authorities, it’s a time bomb, “notes Loic Pialat, correspondent for France24, California.

As in Southern California, some Florida beaches have also been closed for National Day.





Canada fears the second wave

New York mayors announced to him that the dining room would not open again on July 6, as predicted by the cautious plan of declining US economic capital, which counted more than 22,000 deaths from the epidemic.

A study released on Wednesday indicates that coronavirus has caused at least 18% more deaths than a normal year in the United States, and up to three times more in New York, highly affected. President Donald Trump, widely criticized for his handling of the crisis, said Wednesday that the corona virus would “simply disappear” at “some time”.

But in neighboring Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he feared a “second wave” epidemic “that could hit very hard”. The country has extended until July 31 the ban on foreigners, except – paradoxically – Americans, and on August 31 mandatory quarantine on arrival in the country.

Concerns in Brazil

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the situation also remains worrying, especially in Brazil: the country crossed the milestone of 60,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, after registering a further 1,038 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced. .

Colombia, the fourth largest economy in Latin America, has passed the 100,000 mark, with 4,163 new infections in one day.

The death toll on this part of the continent can exceed 400,000 dead within three months unless stricter health measures are taken, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).





Over 60,000 deaths in Covid-19 in Brazil

