Rennes, Maurice wants to keep Camavinga at all costs

Author of a sparkling season, the revelation of Ligue 1, Eduardo Camavinga will be one of the most sought after young players in the transfer market. The big European clubs want it from Stade Rennais this summer and most importantly not let it slip from the competition. At the microphone for RMC Sport, Florian Maurice ruled out a departure from Eduardo Camavinga during the summer transfer window, although a European cador arrives with a huge check for the young French grandchildren and is ready to lend him a season at the Breton Club.

“The transfer window will be very far, we must have patience. For me, there is no subject. For me, of course, this player must be part of the Stade Rennais project for the coming season. If I get 80 million euros from Real Madrid? It would still be no, because we want to continue with this player. It is important for him to be able to continue with Stade Rennais.“, said the former Olympic sports director.

“Mbaye Niang has ambition”

“I came five days ago, I haven’t taken the time to see all the players yet, but at least in his mind he is a very good boy, a good player. These are discussions that we will have it together. On our side, we have no intention of releasing him. Terrier? Yes, it’s one of the players identified for this position to come to Stade Rennais, it’s not just him but he’s one of the targets already identified for a long time, long before I came. Stade Rennai’s interest does not go away today. “, Florian Maurice added

The sports manager spoke about defense, a priority site for Stade Rennais: “Mohammed Salisu is one of the priorities. We need to strengthen ourselves in this position. We have started the steps for Salisu. We are still in contact with the club and the player’s entourage. We remain active in this file. Badiashile? He is a player who is part of a list of names we have identified, we do not want to put all our eggs in a basket, young players, we want to discuss all these issues silently, step by step. Hamari Traoré is on contract, he will stay. Yes , we are discussing an extension with him. “

Florian Maurice drew attention to the Mbaye Niang case: “Mbaye Niang? I experienced this in Lyon with Memphis Depay, they are ambitious players who want to see elsewhere, these are things I hear, there will be discussions that we will have with him. As I already had with him, by the way. We explained, it should also be noted that the player has an ambition, maybe want to play elsewhere, I hear it. There must be discussions. The player is under contract, we calmly see how the preparation and the transfer window will go “.